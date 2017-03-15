Steve Nicks Explains Why There Won’t be a New Fleetwood Mac Record

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Stevie Nicks tells it like it is. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the singer opens up about 40 years of Fleetwood Mac and what that means for new music in the future.

“I don’t think we’ll do another record,” Nicks says. “If the music business were different, I might feel different. I don’t think there’s any reason to spend a year and an amazing amount of money on a record that, even if it has great things, isn’t going to sell.”

The witchy woman, who turns 70 in a couple years, will not let a number dictate her appearance. “I don’t like that number. I see lots of people my age, and lots of people who are younger than me, and I think, ‘Wow, those people look really old,'” she reveals.

“I think it’s because they didn’t try. If you want to stay young, you have to make an effort. If I wanna walk onstage in a short chiffon skirt and not look completely age-inappropriate, I have to make that happen.”

Fleetwood Mac are set to join the Eagles as co-headliners for Classic East and Classic West this summer – the bi-coastal music festival featuring Earth, Wind, & Fire, and Steely Dan, among others.

Nicks, who has distanced herself from the band since 2014’s reunion tour, will claim her rightful spot beside Lindsey Buckingham and co. soon. “I will be back with them at the end of the year for, I think, another tour. I just needed my two years off.”