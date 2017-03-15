The BBC Photobomb Family, The Sequel

Perhaps you saw this a few days ago. Dr. Robert Kelly is doing a live TV interview with the BBC in London from his home in Seoul, South Korea. When his 2 small children decide it’s play time while dad is live on the air. Mom soon follows to wrangle up the kids before further damage is inflicted and it’s a scream.

So thanks to yourtango.com, HERE is first the initial interview that went wrong. Followed by a follow up interview with the entire family present, which if you think these 2 children learned to behave while dad is again doing a live interview guess again. And, good thing this didn’t happen in North Korea. Because Kim Jong Un I don’t think would find this funny at all.

