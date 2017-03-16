Classic Rock Almanac March 16, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
2015-Free bassist Andy Fraser dies of undisclosed causes at the age of 62. He had survived a previous bout with cancer and had AIDS.
1999-The RIAA unveils its Diamond Award, certifying US album sales in excess of 10-million copies. Initial recipients include The Beatles, The Eagles, Z-Z Top, Boston, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, A-C/D-C, Def Leppard, Elton John, Eric Clapton and Pink Floyd.
1991-A son, Wolfgang William, is born to Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli
1979-A drunken Elvis Costello gets into a fight with Bonnie Bramlett and members of Stephen Stills‘ crew in a Columbus, Ohio Holiday Inn bar. Costello had insulted Stills and criticized Ray Charles with a racial epithet. Two weeks later, Costello will hold a very uncomfortable press conference in New York to apologize for those remarks.
1979-Twisted Sister becomes the first unrecorded, unsigned band to headline and sell out New York City’s 3,000-seat Palladium. It will be another three years before the band signs a record deal.
Wolfgang Van Halen – 26 years old
The son of Eddie Van Halen and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli plays bass in dad’s band and also tours in Tremonti. Born 1991.
Jimmy DeGrasso – 54 years old
Black Star Riders/ex-Alice Cooper/ex-Hail/ex-F5/ex-Megadeth/ex-Suicidal Tendencies/ex-Y&T drummer. Born 1963.
Nancy Wilson – 63 years old
The Seattle guitarist-singer founded the Hall of Fame group Heart with her sister Ann. “Magic Man” (1976) was their first big hit; “These Dreams” (’86) their first number-one. In the 1990s, she and Ann also toured and recorded as Lovemongers. Nancy was for a long time married to movie director Cameron Crowe. Born 1954.
Michael Bruce – 69 years old
The ex-Alice Cooper/ex-Billion Dollar Babies guitarist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two days before his 63rd birthday. Born 1948.