Classic Rock Almanac March 16, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Free bassist Andy Fraser dies of undisclosed causes at the age of 62. He had survived a previous bout with cancer and had AIDS.

1999-The RIAA unveils its Diamond Award, certifying US album sales in excess of 10-million copies. Initial recipients include The Beatles, The Eagles, Z-Z Top, Boston, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, A-C/D-C, Def Leppard, Elton John, Eric Clapton and Pink Floyd.

1991-A son, Wolfgang William, is born to Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli

1979-A drunken Elvis Costello gets into a fight with Bonnie Bramlett and members of Stephen Stills‘ crew in a Columbus, Ohio Holiday Inn bar. Costello had insulted Stills and criticized Ray Charles with a racial epithet. Two weeks later, Costello will hold a very uncomfortable press conference in New York to apologize for those remarks.

1979-Twisted Sister becomes the first unrecorded, unsigned band to headline and sell out New York City’s 3,000-seat Palladium. It will be another three years before the band signs a record deal.

1971-Bob Dylan records “Watching the River Flow” and “When I Paint My Masterpiece” with Leon Russell on piano. The first of those is released as a single in the summer; both appear on Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2 in the fall.

BIRTHDAYS