Classic Rock Almanac March 16, 2017

March 16, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: classic rock almanac, heart, Michael Bruce, nancy wilson, Twisted Sister, Wolfgang Van Halen

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Free bassist Andy Fraser dies of undisclosed causes at the age of 62. He had survived a previous bout with cancer and had AIDS.

1999-The RIAA unveils its Diamond Award, certifying US album sales in excess of 10-million copies. Initial recipients include The Beatles, The Eagles, Z-Z Top, Boston, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, A-C/D-C, Def Leppard, Elton John, Eric Clapton and Pink Floyd.

1991-A son, Wolfgang William, is born to Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli

1979-A drunken Elvis Costello gets into a fight with Bonnie Bramlett and members of Stephen Stills‘ crew in a Columbus, Ohio Holiday Inn bar. Costello had insulted Stills and criticized Ray Charles with a racial epithet. Two weeks later, Costello will hold a very uncomfortable press conference in New York to apologize for those remarks.

1979-Twisted Sister becomes the first unrecorded, unsigned band to headline and sell out New York City’s 3,000-seat Palladium. It will be another three years before the band signs a record deal.

1971-Bob Dylan records “Watching the River Flow” and “When I Paint My Masterpiece” with Leon Russell on piano. The first of those is released as a single in the summer; both appear on Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2 in the fall.
BIRTHDAYS

Wolfgang Van Halen – 26 years old
The son of Eddie Van Halen and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli plays bass in dad’s band and also tours in Tremonti. Born 1991.

Jimmy DeGrasso – 54 years old
Black Star Riders/ex-Alice Cooper/ex-Hail/ex-F5/ex-Megadeth/ex-Suicidal Tendencies/ex-Y&T drummer. Born 1963.

Nancy Wilson – 63 years old
The Seattle guitarist-singer founded the Hall of Fame group Heart with her sister Ann. “Magic Man” (1976) was their first big hit; “These Dreams” (’86) their first number-one. In the 1990s, she and Ann also toured and recorded as Lovemongers. Nancy was for a long time married to movie director Cameron Crowe. Born 1954.

Michael Bruce – 69 years old
The ex-Alice Cooper/ex-Billion Dollar Babies guitarist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two days before his 63rd birthday. Born 1948.


Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live