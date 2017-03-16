Happy March Madness !

This is when I start paying attention to college basketball, because I like to bet and I’m sure there are a bunch of office pools being played, those studying up on their college hoops knowledge, fill out their bracket, pay $5 to the man or woman and let er rip!

I’m in for $10, playing a couple of brackets here at work. And if previous years experience holds true, that 10 bucks thrown up in the air hoping it’ll stick…will be yet another donation because I’m usually cooked by the time the field is cut down from 64 to 32. But, you can’t win if you don’t play right?

Found this if you’re still in studying mode before today’s round of games tip off at noon, from the money folks at Forbes.com HERE, are their picks on who’s gonna win this hole thing in 3 weeks. Good luck in your office pool bracket, happy almost Friday too.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkay/2017/03/15/march-madness-predictions-odds-against-the-spread-and-winning-picks-for-2017-ncaa-tournament/#2456d11b422c