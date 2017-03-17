TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Scott Gorham, the Southern California-born guitarist of the Irish band Thin Lizzy celebrates his 66th birthday and St. Patrick’s Day today (March 17th).

Although Thin Lizzy hasn’t actually broken up, Gorham now records and performs new material as well as their songs with a spinoff band. What it is called? a) White Freight Liner

b) White Line Fever

c) Black Star Riders

d) Black Cat Bone

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Mick Jagger‘s long-time girlfriend, fashion designer L’Wren Scott, commits suicide in her New York apartment. The Rolling Stones postpone their Australian tour in the wake of her death.

2010-Alex Chilton, who had pop success as the soulful teenage vocalist of The Box Tops and cult fandom and widespread critical acclaim as a member of Big Star, dies of a heart attack in New Orleans at 59.

2008-The terms of Paul McCartney‘s divorce from Heather Mills are settled in London’s High Court. McCartney is ordered to pay Mills 49-million dollars.