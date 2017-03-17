Although Thin Lizzy hasn’t actually broken up, Gorham now records and performs new material as well as their songs with a spinoff band. What it is called?
a) White Freight Liner
b) White Line Fever
c) Black Star Riders
d) Black Cat Bone
Today’s Question: Scott Gorham, the Southern California-born guitarist of the Irish band Thin Lizzy celebrates his 66th birthday and St. Patrick’s Day today (March 17th).
2014-Mick Jagger‘s long-time girlfriend, fashion designer L’Wren Scott, commits suicide in her New York apartment. The Rolling Stones postpone their Australian tour in the wake of her death.
2010-Alex Chilton, who had pop success as the soulful teenage vocalist of The Box Tops and cult fandom and widespread critical acclaim as a member of Big Star, dies of a heart attack in New Orleans at 59.
2008-The terms of Paul McCartney‘s divorce from Heather Mills are settled in London’s High Court. McCartney is ordered to pay Mills 49-million dollars.
2004-Ray Davies of The Kinks appears at London’s Buckingham Palace to receive one of Britain’s highest honors, Commander of the Order of the British Empire, from Queen Elizabeth.
2004-The White Stripes‘ Jack White joins Bob Dylan on stage in Detroit to play the Stripes’ “Ball and Biscuit.”
1990-Former Blind Faith and Traffic bassist Ric Grech dies of drug-related causes at age 44.
1978-Elvis Costello releases his second album, This Year’s Model, in the UK.
1976-The Doobie Brothers release “Takin’ It to the Streets,” their first single featuring singer Michael McDonald.
1971-Creedence Clearwater Revival gets a gold record for “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”
1970-David Bowie marries American model Mary Angela Barnett in Bromley, England.
Paul Kantner – Died in 2016
The Jefferson Airplane (later Starship) singer-guitarist suffered a heart attack in January 2016 and died a few days later, on January 28th, of multiple organ failure. He was 74. Born 1941.
c) Black Star Riders