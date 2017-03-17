“St. Patrick” Would Like A Pint

I’ll tell ya, I’ve been to Ireland now five times and you’ve gotta go Lad! Give you a travel tip and if you can stand it being a wee bit chilly, go in February or March, but go before or after St. Patrick’s Day. Chilly means you’ll have a few more drops of rain, temperatures in the mid 40’s but you will also get a sunny day or two in the 50’s even 60′. When I went last month, eight days, seven nights which included a Cracker Barrel of a full Irish breakfast plus airfare ran me a smidgen over a grand.

So how do they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day over there? It’s “mental” as they saw coming up a bit bit short of what you’d expect for Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Thanks to RTE TV in Dublin, HERE is a historic yet funny visit from “St. Patrick” who’s a wee bit thirsty.

Since this interview is done in full Gaelic, I figured we’ll all be speaking like this at some sort of the day or later on tonight. So it’s only 3:06 but the visuals make up for the lack of native tongue 😉

Have a happy, safe St. Patrick’s Day and weekend. See you Monday morning at 5:30 or half past 5 as the Irish say.

http://www.rte.ie/archives/exhibitions/923-st-patricks-day-as-seen-on-tv/685779-st-patrick-comedy-skit/