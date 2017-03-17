The Daily Cut: Thin Lizzy “The Boys Are Back in Town”

Thin Lizzy: “The Boys Are Back in Town”

ALBUM: Jailbreak

YEAR: 1976

WRITER: Phil Lynott

The band’s only U.S. Top 40 hit peaked at number-12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham says that like most of the Irish band’s songs, “The Boys Are Back in Town” originated with late frontman and main writer, Phil Lynott. “Phil would come up with the actual initial idea. It would never seem to be actually completely finished. It was more of the skeletal works of the song and that’s where myself or one of the Brians would jump on it and we would start working out different chord patterns or different harmony pieces, which would inspire Phil to, ‘Yeah, OK, well scratch that version. I’ll move this over here and now I can do this over there.’ It was very much of a jelling process, but he always seemed more often than not to have the original blueprint of the song.”

Scott Gorham, the California-born guitarist of Ireland’s Thin Lizzy, was born on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th) 66 years ago.