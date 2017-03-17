The Kinks’ Ray Davies Knighted by Prince Charles

By Robyn Collins

The Kinks co-founder Ray Davies has a new title — Sir Ray Davies. The rock legend was knighted by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, (March 16), for his services to the arts.

The 72-year-old musician made the Queen’s 2017 New Year Honors List. Davies seemed to take the moment in stride. “It lasted three minutes and it went very well, and I said goodbye and went home,” he told The Daily Mail,”

In his 50-year career, the British singer has gathered abundant songwriting credits including Kinks classics “You Really Got Me,” “All Day and All of the Night,” “Waterloo Sunset,” “Sunny Afternoon” and “Lola.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 with The Kinks, the band he started with brother David.

He also won the Ivor Novello award for outstanding contribution to British music and the BMI Icon award. In 2004, Davies was appointed Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by the Queen.

Last December, Ray and his brother Dave performed together for the first time in 20 years, which started rumors circulating about a Kinks comeback.

It really depends,” Davies said of a potential reunion. “This is always my answer: If we make it relevant to new music. Not saying we need a new album, but it’s got to relate to new music.”

Davies is working on the April release of Americana, his first record in nearly a decade. The LP is scheduled to arrive April 21 and is the first of two volumes that will drop this year.