Chuck Berry Dies at 90

By Radio.com Staff

Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry has died, according to police in St. Charles County, Missouri.

Berry was 90 years old.

St. Charles County police reported Berry’s death via Facebook, saying, “St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m. The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry. The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

Berry debuted with his classic single “Maybelline” in 1955, which is considered to be one of the first rock and roll songs. However, Berry is most well known for 1958’s “Johnny B. Goode.”

Berry recently announced that he would release his first album in nearly 40 years in 2017, to be titled Chuck.