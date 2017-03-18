Classic Rock Almanac March 18, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Hall and Oates Day is declared by Philadelphia mayor John Street.

2002-The 17th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is held at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Talking Heads, The Ramones, Isaac Hayes, Brenda Lee and Gene Pitney are the inductees.

2000-AC/DC make their first U.S. network television appearance in over two decades — on Saturday Night Live.

1997-Aerosmith releases its 12th studio album, Nine Lives. It will become the band’s second consecutive album to top the Billboard 200.

1996-The Sex Pistols announce they are reuniting for a 20th anniversary tour.

1994-The Rolling Stones announce that a former Sting sideman, bassist Darryl Jones, will replace Bill Wyman on the upcoming Voodoo Lounge album.

1977-The Clash release their first single, “White Riot” backed with “1977,” in the UK.

1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono are on the cover of Look magazine, with the caption “Beatle John and his girlfriend join forces and POW!” Inside the issue is an eight-page milk insert featuring The Cowsills and recipes for milk-based party drinks.

1967-“Penny Lane” becomes The Beatles‘ 13th number-one hit in America.

1965-Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Brian Jones and Bill Wyman urinate on the wall of an English gas station after being denied permission to use the restroom. They are charged with “insulting behavior,” tried and fined five pounds and court costs each.

BIRTHDAYS

John Hartman – 67 years old

The drummer was an original member of The Doobie Brothers and played on all their hits, from “Listen to the Music” through “Real Love.” In the ’90s, he took part in some, but not all, of the band’s reunions. Born 1950.

B.J. (Barrie James) Wilson – Died in 1990

The Procol Harum drummer joined the group after their ’67 chart-topper “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” but did play on their Top 20 hit “Conquistador,” and most of their best-known albums. He died October 8th, 1990 after a long illness at 43. Born 1947.

Eric Woolfson – Died in 2009

The Glasgow-born keyboardist, singer and songwriter co-founded The Alan Parsons Project and sang lead on the group’s two highest charting U.S. singles, “Eye in the Sky” and “Time.” He died of cancer on December 2nd, 2009 at 64. Born 1945.