AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock” Turns 40!

One of AC/DC’s greatest albums turns 40 this Tuesday, “Let There Be Rock” will hit middle age on the first day after spring. It is without a doubt one AC/DC’s most important albums that were ever produced, released in Australia only on March 21st, 1977. Many songs on this album would become staples for future concerts to come and provide the roots of AC/DC that you hear today. Here are the songs:

Side one:

Go Down Dog Eat Dog Let There Be Rock Bad Boy Boogie

Side two:

Overdose Crabsody in Blue (replaces problem child on international version) Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to be Whole Lotta Rosie

Here is AC/DC playing “Let There be Rock” back in the day!