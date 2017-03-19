Classic Rock Almanac March 19, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Aerosmith, Queen, Steely Dan, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Ritchie Valens, Solomon Burke, The Flamingos and pianist Johnnie Johnson are inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Kid Rock inducts and performs with Aerosmith. Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters induct and perform with Queen, and Bono inducts Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

1982-Ozzy Osbourne Band guitarist Randy Rhoads, 25, dies after the pilot of a small airplane he’s in flies low to buzz Osbourne’s tour bus, then fails to regain height and crashes in a nearby woods.

1981-Paradise Theater by Styx is certified platinum.

1976-Former Uriah Heep bassist Gary Thain dies of a drug overdose. He had been “asked” to leave the band a year earlier due to his drug problem.

1974-Paul Kantner and Grace Slick began their first tour as Jefferson Starship, with Johnny Barbata, David Freiberg, Peter Kaukonen, Craig Chaquico and Papa John Creach rounding out the lineup.

1968-Are You Experienced? by The Jimi Hendrix Experience is certified gold.

1962-Bob Dylan‘s self-titled debut album is released.