Classic Rock Almanac March 20, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
2015-Twisted Sister drummer A.J. Pero dies of a heart attack after a show with his other band, Adrenaline Mob. He was 55.
2008-Danny Federici makes a surprise appearance with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Indianapolis, Indiana. Federici had taken a leave from the band in late 2007 to battle melanoma. It will turn out to be his last time on stage.
2008-Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland stuns fans at a show in Scotland by announcing, “You’re watching something special…the last tour by Velvet Revolver.” He and the band part ways a couple of weeks later.
1999-Aerosmith performs “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” (from the movie Armageddon) at the Academy Awards.
1991-Eric Clapton‘s four-year-old son Conor falls to his death from a 53rd story apartment window in New York. The tragedy inspires “Tears in Heaven,” as well as two songs on his 1998 Pilgrim album.
1977-T. Rex play their final show, at the Locarno in Portsmouth, England. Frontman Marc Bolan will die in a car crash on September 16th the same year.
1972-Ringo Starr releases his second Top 10 single, “Back Off, Boogaloo,” produced by George Harrison.
1971-Janis Joplin gets a posthumous number-one as “Me and Bobby McGee” tops the Billboard chart.
1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono marry in Gibraltar at 9:00am after being refused permission to do so in Paris (because neither had lived there long enough). They also failed in their attempt to hold the ceremony aboard the ferry from England to France. Registrar Cecil Wheeler officiates at the wedding.
1968-Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Richie Furay and Jim Messina are arrested in Los Angeles for “being at a place where it is suspected marijuana is being used.” Clapton is later exonerated, while the others pay small fines.
BIRTHDAYS
Slim Jim Phantom (McDonnell) – 56 years old
The Stray Cats drummer once married and divorced Swedish actress Britt Ekland, who is nearly 20 years his senior. He also played in Phantom, Rocker and Slick (with David Bowie guitarist Earl Slick) and The Head Cat, a trio fronted by the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead. Born 1961.
Carl Palmer – 67 years old
The British drummer has played in Asia, Carl Palmer Band, Emerson Lake & Palmer, Atomic Rooster and The Crazy World of Arthur Brown. Born 1950.