Classic Rock Almanac March 20, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Twisted Sister drummer A.J. Pero dies of a heart attack after a show with his other band, Adrenaline Mob. He was 55.

2008-Danny Federici makes a surprise appearance with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Indianapolis, Indiana. Federici had taken a leave from the band in late 2007 to battle melanoma. It will turn out to be his last time on stage.

2008-Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland stuns fans at a show in Scotland by announcing, “You’re watching something special…the last tour by Velvet Revolver.” He and the band part ways a couple of weeks later.

1999-Aerosmith performs “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” (from the movie Armageddon) at the Academy Awards.

1991-Eric Clapton‘s four-year-old son Conor falls to his death from a 53rd story apartment window in New York. The tragedy inspires “Tears in Heaven,” as well as two songs on his 1998 Pilgrim album.