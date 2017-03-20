Don Henley Sets Birthday Celebration & June Concerts

Legendary artist DON HENLEY has extended his solo tour into June, adding performances in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Mashantucket, Connecticut; Toronto, Ontario; Cincinnati, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois, and St. Paul, Minnesota. He will perform songs spanning his entire career from the Eagles and his vast solo catalog. A full list of scheduled concerts can be found below. JD & The Straight Shot will open the June shows.

Additionally, Don will perform a special concert on July 22, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas in celebration of his 70th birthday. Several very special guests will join Don on stage throughout the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 24 at 10 AM through Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, March 20 at 10 AM through Thursday, March 23 at 10 PM.

A limited number of special RUNAWAY TOURS travel packages are available for fans who would like to spend more time with Don Henley on his birthday weekend, including a ticket to the birthday concert PLUS an additional evening of storytelling, Q&A, a photo with Don and much more. American Express® Card Members can purchase Runaway Tours Travel Package in Dallas before the general public beginning Monday, March 20 at 10 AM through Thursday, March 23 at 10 PM. Check donhenley.com for complete tour and ticketing information.

Don Henley, both as solo artist and as a member of the Eagles, has received many accolades, including eight Grammy Awards, numerous gold and platinum records and performed sold-out concert tours worldwide. A respected, popular and critically celebrated musical artist, Henley is a founding member, vocalist and songwriter of the Eagles, one of the most influential bands in America. Henley’s solo career is acclaimed with such hits as “Dirty Laundry,” “Heart Of The Matter,” “Boys Of Summer,” “The End Of The Innocence,” and “All She Wants To Do Is Dance.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and received the Kennedy Center honors last year as a member of the Eagles.

Henley’s career as a musician and activist continues to evolve. In 1990, he founded the Walden Woods Project, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting the historic woods in Massachusetts where author/philosopher Henry David Thoreau first championed the concept of land conservation. The Project, celebrating its 25th anniversary has protected vast tracts of Walden Woods from the threat of commercial development, has created a highly acclaimed environmental educational initiative for students, and maintains the most important library of Thoreau-related research material in the world. In addition, Henley founded the Caddo Lake Institute in his native East Texas, a privately operating foundation to act as an ecosystem-specific sponsoring entity, underwriting local wetland science and conservation education including cultural and ecological research and monitoring. Henley also co-founded the Recording Artists’ Coalition, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group formed to represent the interests of recording artists.

Americana band JD & The Straight Shot has been touring nonstop in support of their highly acclaimed 2016 all-acoustic album Ballyhoo!, and are currently working on new music due out in 2017. In addition to hitting the road with Don Henley, the band has performed alongside luminaries such as Joe Walsh, Chicago, the Eagles, Keith Urban, the Dixie Chicks, Jewel and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. South Florida Insider gushes, “JD & The Straight Shot’s wonderful harmonies make the melodies even sweeter” and their set is “everything a music lover could want and more.”

Don Henley’s June 2017 Tour Dates

Jun-06-Tue Boston, MA Blue Bills Bank Pavilion

Jun-08-Thu Washington, D.C. The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Jun-10-Sat Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Jun-13-Tue Toronto, ONT Budweiser Stage

Jun-15-Thu Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Jun-17-Sat Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Jun-18-Sun St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

For more information, visit:

http://donhenley.com/

http://www.jdandthestraightshot.com/