Peter Frampton Discusses His Ohio Roots, Songwriting With Slats

Guitar virtuoso and rock legend Peter Frampton is coming to the Ohio Theatre in Playhouse Square on April 4 for his Raw: An Acoustic Tour. In anticipation of the visit, Slats talked with Frampton, who reminisced about his connections to the Buckeye State, writing “Show Me the Way” and “Baby, I Love Your Way” in the same day and the circumstances surrounding the recording of 1976’s Frampton Comes Alive!