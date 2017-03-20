Peter Frampton Discusses His Ohio Roots, Songwriting With Slats

March 20, 2017 9:34 AM
Guitar virtuoso and rock legend Peter Frampton is coming to the Ohio Theatre in Playhouse Square on April 4 for his Raw: An Acoustic Tour. In anticipation of the visit, Slats talked with Frampton, who reminisced about his connections to the Buckeye State, writing “Show Me the Way” and “Baby, I Love Your Way” in the same day and the circumstances surrounding the recording of 1976’s Frampton Comes Alive!

