Stairway To Courtroom Part 2

The 90 page appeal has been filed, and everybody’s heading back to court to determine if Jimmy Page stole a riff used in “Stairway To Heaven“. There’s no question that the Spirit song ,”Taurus” has a similar riff found in the 8 minute long Zeppelin classic. But is that enough to base a plagiarism claim?

Read full article HERE

The fact that Randy California, who wrote “Taurus” never filed a claim in his lifetime tends to make one suspicious of the intentions of those who file in his name. I wonder if Page wishes that he simply added a writing credit for future album sales to Randy and just put the whole thing behind him. It’s not like he hasn’t been caught doing this sort of thing before.