Pink Floyd’s drummer Nick Mason took his $3.7 million dollar McLaren F 1 GTR and kissed the wall at Goodwood circuit in England last Sunday. He’s an avid race car fan and occasional driver, and was not injured in the crash.

See the CRASH , go ahead you know you want to!

Luckily this happened in the tranquility of the parade lap or else it would have caused a lot of “Time” & “Money” for the insurance company.