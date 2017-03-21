Brady Jerseys, Other Super Bowl Stuff Found In Mexico

And let this be a lesson to you thieves, if you want to be successful at this racket remember it’s usually a good idea to sell the stuff first, before the law comes and finds you and the stolen goods you stole. How this guy got away with this for now a good six weeks after Super Bowl 51 is amazing. Not one person saw this guy walk into the New England Patriots locker room after they had won in overtime against Atlanta, and walk out with Tom Brady’s jersey? He had to have help, previously too as another Tom Brady jersey from Super Bowl 49, and a helmet from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller that he had stolen after Super Bowl 50, were also in this guy’s possession.

Thanks to WBZ-TV in Boston, HERE is the story.

Have a great day.

Tom Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jersey Found By FBI, NFL Security