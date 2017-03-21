Brady Jerseys, Other Super Bowl Stuff Found In Mexico

March 21, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: tom brady, von miller, wbz-tv boston

And let this be a lesson to you thieves, if you want to be successful at this racket remember it’s usually a good idea to sell the stuff first, before the law comes and finds you and the stolen goods you stole. How this guy got away with this for now a good six weeks after Super Bowl 51 is amazing. Not one person saw this guy walk into the New England Patriots locker room after they had won in overtime against Atlanta, and walk out with Tom Brady’s jersey? He had to have help, previously too as another Tom Brady jersey from Super Bowl 49, and a helmet from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller that he had stolen after Super Bowl 50, were also in this guy’s possession.

Thanks to WBZ-TV in Boston, HERE is the story.

Have a great day.

Tom Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jersey Found By FBI, NFL Security

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live