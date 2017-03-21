TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Eddie Money celebrates his 68th birthday today (March 21st).
Money’s self-titled debut album produced two rock radio classics in “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.” The third single off that album was a cover of a Smokey Robinson song that was also recorded by The Beatles and The Zombies. What song was it?
a) “The Tracks of My Tears”
b) “Shop Around”
c) “Goin’ to a Go-Go”
d) “You Really Got a Hold on Me”
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2006-Chicago releases its 30th album, unsurprisingly titled Chicago 30.
2005-The Osbournes ends its -their – four-year run on MTV.
2001-Paul McCartney, making his debut as a published poet, draws over a thousand people to a Liverpool book shop where he signs copies of his anthology, Blackbird Singing. Later in the day, he gives his first public poetry reading, at Liverpool’s Everyman Theater.
1995-R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry is released from a Swiss hospital following successful brain surgery.
1994-Bruce Springsteen wins the Best Original Song Oscar for “Streets of Philadelphia.”
1984-John Lennon is posthumously honored as part of New York’s Central Park is named Strawberry Fields.
1977-The Eagles get their first gold single, for “New Kid in Town.”
1976-David Bowie and Iggy Pop are arrested in New York on drug charges which are later dropped.
1976-Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, the subject of a song on Bob Dylan‘s 1976’s Desire album and the title character played by Denzel Washington in The Hurricane, is released from jail.
1970-The Beatles‘ “Let It Be” enters the Billboard singles chart at number-six. It’s the Fabs’ highest U-S single debut.
1970-The reformed Small Faces, with new singer Rod Stewart, release First Step.
1961-The Beatles give their first evening show at the Cavern Club, earning 15 pounds (40 dollars), which is triple their take for lunchtime shows.
BIRTHDAYS
Roger Hodgson – 67 years old
Solo/ex-Supertramp singer-guitarist. Born 1950.
Eddie Money (Mahoney) – 68 years old
The native New Yorker (and onetime cop) broke through in the late ’70s singing “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.” Eight years later, he and Ronnie Spector teamed up on “Take Me Home Tonight.” Born 1949.
TRIVIA ANSWER
d) “You Really Got a Hold on Me”