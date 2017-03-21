Money’s self-titled debut album produced two rock radio classics in “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.” The third single off that album was a cover of a Smokey Robinson song that was also recorded by The Beatles and The Zombies. What song was it?

a) “The Tracks of My Tears”
b) “Shop Around”
c) “Goin’ to a Go-Go”
d) “You Really Got a Hold on Me”