TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Eddie Money celebrates his 68th birthday today (March 21st).

a) “The Tracks of My Tears” b) “Shop Around” c) “Goin’ to a Go-Go” d) “You Really Got a Hold on Me”

Money’s self-titled debut album produced two rock radio classics in “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.” The third single off that album was a cover of a Smokey Robinson song that was also recorded by The Beatles and The Zombies . What song was it?

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Chicago releases its 30th album, unsurprisingly titled Chicago 30.

2005-The Osbournes ends its -their – four-year run on MTV.

2001-Paul McCartney, making his debut as a published poet, draws over a thousand people to a Liverpool book shop where he signs copies of his anthology, Blackbird Singing. Later in the day, he gives his first public poetry reading, at Liverpool’s Everyman Theater.

1995-R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry is released from a Swiss hospital following successful brain surgery.

1994-Bruce Springsteen wins the Best Original Song Oscar for “Streets of Philadelphia.”

1984-John Lennon is posthumously honored as part of New York’s Central Park is named Strawberry Fields.

1977-The Eagles get their first gold single, for “New Kid in Town.”

1976-David Bowie and Iggy Pop are arrested in New York on drug charges which are later dropped.

1976-Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, the subject of a song on Bob Dylan‘s 1976’s Desire album and the title character played by Denzel Washington in The Hurricane, is released from jail.

1970-The Beatles‘ “Let It Be” enters the Billboard singles chart at number-six. It’s the Fabs’ highest U-S single debut.

1970-The reformed Small Faces, with new singer Rod Stewart, release First Step.

1961-The Beatles give their first evening show at the Cavern Club, earning 15 pounds (40 dollars), which is triple their take for lunchtime shows.

BIRTHDAYS