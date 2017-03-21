Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready to Release Celeb-Filled Photo Book

By Amanda Wicks

Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist Mike McCready has enjoyed a front row seat to the band’s adventures over the years, capturing much of that time together on film. And now he’s preparing to share those moments with fans.

McCready will release a 240-page book of polaroids, aptly titled Of Potato Heads and Polaroids: My Life Inside and Out of Pearl Jam. “Potato Heads” refers to the toy that travels with McCready and often appears in the photos. “Not one to take things too seriously, Mike often brought along his pal, Mr. Potato Head and would ask celebrities, friends, and family to take a Polaroid photo with him,” according to the book’s summary. “Needless to say, Mike captured endless strange looks and creative poses in response.”

Besides Pearl Jam, a number of other celebrities and musicians appear in McCready’s polaroids, including Venus Williams, Dennis Rodman, Neil Young, Jimmy Page, Lady Gaga, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Jimmy Fallon.

Of Potato Heads and Polaroids will be available in May.