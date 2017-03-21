Record Store Day 2017 Releases

Record Store Day, around since 2007, is a day for the people who make up the world of the record store-staff, customers, and the artists-to come together and celebrate the unique culture of a record store and the special role these independently owned stores play in their communities. Special limited vinyl (including loads of unreleased material and first time on vinyl releases), CD releases, t-shirts, books and more are made exclusively for the day.

Record Store Day is celebrated this year on Saturday, April 22nd 2017.

Keep in mind it’s a good idea to let your neighborhood record store what you might be looking for in advance. They can’t guarantee you will walk out with what you want, but it’s a good place to start.  All stores do not order all releases and they may not get everything they order. Record Store Day titles are limited for a number of reasons, and all in all, that’s a good thing.

Some great local Cleveland area stores to visit include My Minds Eye in Lakewood, Music Saves in the Waterloo Arts district,  Loop in Tremont,  as well as numerous The Exchange stores in Mentor, Cleveland Heights, North Olmsted, Lakewood and more.

This years special limited edition releases include 7, 10 and 12 inches from over a hundred artists, including a lot of previously unreleased material and first time vinyl issues.  Some highlights include (the support record stores, not flippers on every photo is just a watermark, not on final artwork):

  • David Bowie: BOWPROMO Vinyl Box Set
  • David Bowie: Cracked Actor (Live Los Angeles ’74) 3 x LP

bowie Record Store Day 2017 Releases

  • The Cars: Live at the Cleveland Agora, 1978 2 x LP

418458059867 800 Record Store Day 2017 Releases

  • Cheap Trick: The Epic Archive Vol. One 2 x LP
  • The Doors: Live at the Matrix ’67 LP
  • Emerson, Lake & Palmer: Brain Salad Surgery 7″ Vinyl

418458059912 800 Record Store Day 2017 Releases

  • Fleetwood Mac: Alternate Mirage LP

418458059803 800 Record Store Day 2017 Releases

  • Buddy Guy: Sick With Love 10″ Vinyl
  • Grateful Dead: P.N.E. Garden Auditorium, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 7/29/66 2 x LP
  • The Kinks: All Day And All Of The Night & Got Love If You Want It
  • Motorhead: Clean You Clock 2 x LP Picture Disc
  • Stevie Nicks: Rarities 10″ Vinyl

418458059871 800 Record Store Day 2017 Releases

  • Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at Jones Beach 10″ Vinyl
  • Pink Floyd: Interstellar Overdrive 12″ Vinyl
  • Prince: “Little Red Corvette”/”1999”  7″ Picture Disc

418458059795 800 Record Store Day 2017 Releases

  • U2: Red Hill Mining Town  12″ Picture Disc

418458061148 800 Record Store Day 2017 Releases

  • Vangelis: Blade Runner Original Soundtrack LP Picture Disc

418458059824 800 Record Store Day 2017 Releases

  • Neil Young: Decade 3 x LP

418458059838 800 Record Store Day 2017 Releases

For details, participating record stores and the full list visit RecordStoreDay.com.

