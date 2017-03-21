Terry Francona: A National Take On Our Skipper…

When I was a kid I was a huge Tito Francona fan. Along with Rocky Colavito. Larry Doby, Mudcat Grant, and Mike Garcia, Tito was one of my favorite all-time Cleveland Indians. In 1959 he hit .363 but fell just a few at-bats short of qualifying for the American League batting title. He was great; and so is his son, Tribe manager, Terry Francona. And as we get ready for the 2017 season “The Ringer” has a great take on his career…one that just might be of the Hall Of Fame variety.

