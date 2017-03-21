The Daily Cut: Supertramp “The Logical Song”

Supertramp: “The Logical Song”

ALBUM: Breakfast in America

YEAR: 1979

WRITERS: Rick Davies, Roger Hodgson

Peaked at number-six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Former Supertramp singer and guitarist Roger Hodgson tells us he thinks he knows why “The Logical Song” has remained relevant to this day. “I learned at a young age, I think, that if you follow your heart and your instincts they’ll serve you right. Especially the songs, actually, I wrote, have really stood the test of time very well. And I think songs like ‘The Logical Song,’ which is saying, ‘Please tell me who I am,’ I mean I think there’s a lot of that feeling around, you know. ‘What the hell’s going on? Life is kind of falling apart around us.'”

