The Daily Cut: Supertramp “The Logical Song”

March 21, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Rick Davies, roger hodgson, supertramp, The Daily Cut

Supertramp: “The Logical Song”

ALBUM: Breakfast in America

YEAR: 1979

WRITERS: Rick Davies, Roger Hodgson

Peaked at number-six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Former Supertramp singer and guitarist Roger Hodgson tells us he thinks he knows why “The Logical Song” has remained relevant to this day. “I learned at a young age, I think, that if you follow your heart and your instincts they’ll serve you right. Especially the songs, actually, I wrote, have really stood the test of time very well. And I think songs like ‘The Logical Song,’ which is saying, ‘Please tell me who I am,’ I mean I think there’s a lot of that feeling around, you know. ‘What the hell’s going on? Life is kind of falling apart around us.'”

Roger Hodgson celebrates his 67th birthday today (March 21st).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live