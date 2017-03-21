Be A Hometown Hero At The WNCX Blood Drive

Each and every year, our radio hosts and listeners alike look forward to the annual WNCX Blood Drive. It’s a day where we’re reminded of the brave and inspiring heroes that are right in our backyard.

Though this is the 19th annual Blood Drive, there are a few changes that we wanted to point out. Please read below, make your appointment and come hang out with us on April 18th!

When is the Blood Drive? The event is on Tuesday, April 18th from 7am – 7pm. Come by before work, after work, on your lunch break or whenever best fits your schedule.

Where is the Blood Drive? This year, we’ll be in the Aloft Cleveland Downtown on the East Bank of the Flats. Have you been there yet? It’s absolutely beautiful. If it’s a sunny day, make sure to bring a camera because the lake will look absolutely stunning. If you haven’t been there before, don’t worry! There will be ample volunteers to help guide you exactly where you need to go.

How do I schedule my appointment? Simply call 1-800-RED-CROS or click here and use sponsor code WNCX.

Who will I be helping? Every pint donated stays in Northeast Ohio. Better yet, every pint can help up to three different people. This means that your blood will be helping accident victims, transplant patients and those going through cancer treatment right here at home.

What about parking? Our friends at Flats East Bank, Shaia’s Parking and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center have generously covered parking costs.

Why the name change? We’re starting fresh! With the new location comes a new name and, to make this year extra special, we wanted to honor the heroic efforts made by our donors and supporters.

Will there be food? You bet! Lago East Bank is providing an extraordinary spread for you to enjoy after donating.

I’m coming on my lunch break from work; will I have enough time? Of course! Be sure to schedule your appointment for the exact time you want, keeping in mind that high-traffic times will be busy. Similar to last year, those donating can sign up for the Red Cross Rapid Pass, a quick and easy step to help save you up to 15 minutes.

If you are able to spend some time with us post-donation, we encourage you to do so! Bill Louis and Michael Stanley will be on-site, broadcasting live all day. As we mentioned above, there will be amazing food and refreshments along with goody bags and so much more.