TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Beatles released their debut album, Please Please Me, in Britain on March 22nd, 1963.

Six songs on Please Please Me are cover versions, which one of those is sung by Ringo Starr? a) “Chains”

b) “Boys”

c) “Baby It’s You”

d) “A Taste of Honey”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Foghat founding guitarist Rod Price dies at his home in Wilton, New Hampshire after an accidental fall down a stairwell. He was 57.

1978-The Police sign with A&M Records.

1976-Quoting lines from “Yesterday” and “Blowin’ in the Wind,” presidential candidate Jimmy Carter tells the audience at the National Association of Record Merchandisers‘ Scholarship Foundation Dinner that Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin and other bands inspired him as governor of Georgia.

1974-The Eagles release their third album, On the Border.

1965-Bob Dylan releases Bringing It All Back Home.

1963-The Beatles‘ first album, Please Please Me, is released in Great Britain on the Parlophone label. The first side consists of the title song, “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Misery,” “Anna (Go to Him),” “Chains,” “Boys” and “Ask Me Why.” “Love Me Do” leads off side two, followed by “P-S I Love You,” “Do You Want to Know a Secret,” “A Taste of Honey,” “There’s a Place” and “Twist and Shout.”