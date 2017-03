The 50th anniversary of the release of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is coming, and Liverpool is ready to celebrate the landmark album. An art show, light show, and ballet are among the events planned during May and June.

Full info from the BBC

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson wants to provide an “entertaining” time for all without turning it into a “Disney” theme park. He may want to rethink that. A Beatles theme park in Liverpool could be the coolest thing in the whole country.