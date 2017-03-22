Wacky Workouts Done By 2 Pranksters

March 22, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: chop and steele, deadspin.com

This is for real, meet these two guys who have been barnstorming across small cities in the US, appearing on those cities morning TV news programs, conducting unique workout routines in convincing fashion. That is until they appear on these same TV news shows where the hosts think, O-M-G, what have we done?”. You can also Google up “Chop and Steele” and see that they’ve been appearing on TV news programs since 2014. One in particular is where they’ve appeared during a cooking segment, promoting healthier eating just after Thanksgiving.

Thanks to Deadspin.com, HERE are a collection of Cash and Steele pranking a variety of these shows.

Have a great day.

http://deadspin.com/fake-strongmen-fool-morning-news-shows-create-deeply-s-1793476223

