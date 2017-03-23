TRIVIA
Today’s Question:
The Concert for Bangladesh film premiered 45 years ago today (March 23rd, 1972) in New York City.
The famine-stricken South Asian country that George Harrison and Ravi Shankar organized the benefit for wasn’t officially known as Bangladesh at the time of the 1971 concert? What was its previous name, which was in the process of being changed at the time of the show?
a) Katmandu
b) Bhutan
c) East Pakistan
d) East Timor
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
1985-Billy Joel marries Christie Brinkley in New York.
1980-Journey releases its sixth album, Departure.
1978-Genesis release their ninth studio album, …And Then There Were Three…, in the U.S.
1975-The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Starship, Joan Baez, Graham Central Station, Neil Young, Tower of Power and Bob Dylan perform at a Bill Graham-run benefit show called SNACK (Students Need Athletics, Culture and Kicks) in San Francisco. The show raises nearly 200-thousand dollars for the city’s schools, which had canceled sports and other activities for budgetary reasons. One day before the concert, the city “finds” more than two-million dollars in its school budget.
1972-The Concert for Bangladesh film has its premiere in New York City.
1964-John Lennon‘s first book, In His Own Write, is published in the U-K.
BIRTHDAYS
Ric Ocasek – 68 years old
The Cars‘ frontman sang, played guitar on and co-wrote such hits as “Just What I Needed,” “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “Shake It Up.” He’s since produced records, made solo albums and been a record company executive. He sat out The New Cars, but took part in a 2011 reunion. He’s married to the model Paulina Porizkova. Born 1949.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) East Pakistan