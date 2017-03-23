The Concert for Bangladesh film premiered 45 years ago today (March 23rd, 1972) in New York City.

The famine-stricken South Asian country that George Harrison and Ravi Shankar organized the benefit for wasn’t officially known as Bangladesh at the time of the 1971 concert? What was its previous name, which was in the process of being changed at the time of the show?

a) Katmandu
b) Bhutan
c) East Pakistan
d) East Timor