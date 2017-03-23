TRIVIA

The Concert for Bangladesh film premiered 45 years ago today (March 23rd, 1972) in New York City. The famine-stricken South Asian country that George Harrison and Ravi Shankar organized the benefit for wasn’t officially known as Bangladesh at the time of the 1971 concert? What was its previous name, which was in the process of being changed at the time of the show? a) Katmandu

b) Bhutan

c) East Pakistan

d) East Timor

ANNIVERSARIES

1985-Billy Joel marries Christie Brinkley in New York.

1980-Journey releases its sixth album, Departure.

1978-Genesis release their ninth studio album, …And Then There Were Three…, in the U.S.

1975-The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Starship, Joan Baez, Graham Central Station, Neil Young, Tower of Power and Bob Dylan perform at a Bill Graham-run benefit show called SNACK (Students Need Athletics, Culture and Kicks) in San Francisco. The show raises nearly 200-thousand dollars for the city’s schools, which had canceled sports and other activities for budgetary reasons. One day before the concert, the city “finds” more than two-million dollars in its school budget.

1972-The Concert for Bangladesh film has its premiere in New York City.

1964-John Lennon‘s first book, In His Own Write, is published in the U-K.