Don’t Ask Siri This

March 23, 2017 9:02 AM
I do not own an Amazon Echo, any such device like it but I do know of a couple of folks who have several inside of their homes and swear by them. It’s like having a personal assistant who orders pizza, gives basically any info that you ask of it. Personally like having Windows 10, I’m not a fan because first, I’m not lazy enough to have “Siri” order me a pizza nor give me something that takes me no more than an extra few seconds to look up you know…on my phone. But I mentioned Windows 10 because ever since I had it installed, it has mined everything I’ve searched on Google. Any bill that I’ve paid on line I get spammed to death with ads promoting the sites I’ve searched or been on. Amazon Echo does the same thing plus, monitors everything you’re doing within earshot of the device. That’s creepy.

And thanks to Fox 2 TV in St.Louis, HERE is something police are asking you to stop doing, or pranking while inquiring with “Siri”.

Have a great day and happy almost Friday.

‘Hey Siri, 108’: Police warn of prank circulating on social media

