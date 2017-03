A future Foreigner song might be titled “Feels Like The Second Time” as Mick Jones re-tied the knot with Ann Deter-Jones. They reunited, after their divorce 10 years ago, which followed 22 years of marriage. Avoiding the fancy stuff, they got the deal done at City Hall in New York City.

Here’s the story from the New York Post , so it’s got to be true!

Mick has battled health issues recently so here’s hoping for another 22 years of good health & happiness for the newly re-weds.