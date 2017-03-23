The Daily Cut: The Cars “Good Times Roll”

March 23, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: ric ocasek, the cars, The Daily Cut

The Cars: “Good Times Roll”

ALBUM: The Cars

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: Ric Ocasek

Peaked at number-41 on the Billboard Hot 100

The opening cut of The Cars’ first album, “Good Times Roll,” isn’t a song you should take at face value, according to Ric Ocasek, who wrote it. “That was my song about what the good times in rock ‘n’ roll really mean, instead of what they’re supposed to be. It was kind of a parody of good times, really. It was kinda like not about good times at all.”

Cars frontman Ric Ocasek celebrates his 68th birthday today (March 23rd).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live