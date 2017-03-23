The Daily Cut: The Cars “Good Times Roll”

The Cars: “Good Times Roll”

ALBUM: The Cars

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: Ric Ocasek

Peaked at number-41 on the Billboard Hot 100

The opening cut of The Cars’ first album, “Good Times Roll,” isn’t a song you should take at face value, according to Ric Ocasek, who wrote it. “That was my song about what the good times in rock ‘n’ roll really mean, instead of what they’re supposed to be. It was kind of a parody of good times, really. It was kinda like not about good times at all.”

Cars frontman Ric Ocasek celebrates his 68th birthday today (March 23rd).