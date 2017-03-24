$10K WORKDAY: Text & Win $1,000

March 24, 2017 10:31 AM

STARTING MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2017

Listen for the cash word 10 times each weekday at 5 minutes after each hour at 9:05am, 10:05am, 11:05am, 12:05am, 1:05pm, 2:05pm, 3:05pm,  4:05pm, 5:05pm and 6:05pm for your chance to win $1,000 in The 10K Workday powered by Stinger Harley-Davidson, a multi-city contest.

When you hear the cash word enter the text message by the top of the hour or enter it online.

Ways to enter:

1. TEXT [the cash word] to 80787 from your mobile phone
2. Enter online at wncx.com/win

You’ll be called back if picked and must answer to win.

Contest runs Monday, April 3, 2017 through Friday, May 5, 2017

TIP: Program ‘80787’ to your contact list on your phone for faster texting.

Find the official contest rules here.

