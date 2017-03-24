Macca was nominated for Best Original Song that night, but didn’t win the award. Who did?
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Paul McCartney performed “Vanilla Sky” on the Oscar telecast 15 years ago today (March 24th, 2002).
Macca was nominated for Best Original Song that night, but didn’t win the award. Who did?
a) Diane Warren
b) Sting
c) Enya
d) Randy Newman
ANNIVERSARIES
2008-Poison drummer Rikki Rockett is arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on rape charges. He will eventually be fully exonerated of the crime.
2002-Bob Dylan puts in an appearance at Elton John‘s annual Oscar-night AIDS Foundation fundraiser.
1969-Paul McCartney is interviewed by Look magazine at his farm in Scotland, in an attempt to end the “Paul is Dead” rumors.
1965-On the first date of a tour in Odense, Denmark, Rolling Stones bass player Bill Wyman is knocked unconscious by an electrical shock from a microphone stand.
BIRTHDAYS
Dougie Thompson – 66 years old
The former Supertramp bassist pronounces his name “DOO-ghee.” Born 1951.
Mike Kellie – Died in 2017
The English drummer played in Spooky Tooth, Balls, Traffic, Frampton’s Camel and The Only Ones. He died on January 19th, 2017 at the age of 69. Born 1947.
TRIVIA ANSWER
d) Randy Newman (on his 15th nomination, Randy finally won that night for “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters, Inc.)