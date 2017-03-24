TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Paul McCartney performed “Vanilla Sky” on the Oscar telecast 15 years ago today (March 24th, 2002).

Macca was nominated for Best Original Song that night, but didn’t win the award. Who did? a) Diane Warren

b) Sting

c) Enya

d) Randy Newman

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Poison drummer Rikki Rockett is arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on rape charges. He will eventually be fully exonerated of the crime.

2002-Bob Dylan puts in an appearance at Elton John‘s annual Oscar-night AIDS Foundation fundraiser.

1969-Paul McCartney is interviewed by Look magazine at his farm in Scotland, in an attempt to end the “Paul is Dead” rumors.