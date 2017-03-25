Classic Rock Almanac March 25, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora is arrested for DUI in Laguna Beach, California.

2002-Bono shows up as a surprise character witness at REM guitarist Peter Buck‘s air rage trial in London.

1997-Elton John is given an honorary membership in London’s Royal Academy of Music for his 50th birthday.

1980-The Police become the first Western band to play Bombay, India in over a decade.

19977-Bob Seger‘s seventh album, Night Moves, becomes his first to be certified platinum.

1976-Jackson Browne‘s wife Phyllis commits suicide.

1970-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young get a gold record for Deja Vu.

1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono hold a “Bed-in for Peace” in Room 902 of the Amsterdam Hilton. The event is referred to in the Beatles‘ song “The Ballad of John & Yoko.”

1969-Steppenwolf‘s “Magic Carpet Ride” is certified gold.

1967-The Who make their U-S concert debut at Murray the K’s Easter Show at the R-K-O 58th Street Theater in New York. Wilson Pickett, Cream and The Blues Project are also on the bill. That lineup would be joined by Mitch Ryder two nights later and The Blues Magoos on the 28th.

1966-The Beatles pose for an infamous photo in white butcher jackets with mutilated baby dolls and raw meat. Shot by Bob Whitaker, the picture appears on the first pressings of the U-S Yesterday and Today album and in British print ads for the “Paperback Writer” single.

BIRTHDAYS

Michael Stanley – 69 years old

Michael Stanley Band singer-guitarist. Born 1948.

Frank Ferrer – 51 years old

Guns n’ Roses/ex-Love Spit Love drummer. Born 1966.

Sir Elton John (Reginald Dwight) – 70 years old