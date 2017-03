Ha! I just realized while it’s 98 days until U2, I should call it 98.5 days, and celebrate the station at the same time! So thrilled that we are in double digits! Hard to believe actually, but time is flying. I told my U2 friends who love to get down front with their GA tickets to start practice sitting outside on the sidewalk for eleven hours! That’s not me, but props to those hardcore fans who do. Only 98 more days!