Classic Rock Almanac March 26, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2000-Phil Collins wins the Best Original Song Oscar for “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan.

1999-The Allman Brothers Band celebrates its 30th anniversary on the next-to-last-night of an 18-show stand at New York’s Beacon Theater.

1997-Aerosmith‘s Nine Lives album debuts at number-one on the Billboard album chart. It’s the group’s second chart-topper.

1985-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their sixth album, Southern Accents.

1977-Elvis Costello‘s first single, “Less Than Zero,” backed with “Radio Sweetheart,” is released in the UK

1976-Wings guitarist Jimmy McCulloch slips in his hotel bathroom and breaks a finger after the last show of the band’s European tour. That causes a three-week delay in the start of Paul McCartney‘s first US tour in a decade.

1972-Mott the Hoople announce their break-up after four less-than-successful albums. When he hears the news, David Bowie offers them a song of his called “All the Young Dudes.” He produces their version of it and singlehandedly restarts the band’s career.

1970-Woodstock, the film chronicle of the festival, premieres eight months after the event.

1965-Bob Dylan sits in with The Byrds at Ciro’s in L.A., adding harmonica to the band’s performance of his “All I Really Want to Do.”

BIRTHDAYS

Steven Tyler (Tallarico) – 69 years old

The Aerosmith singer and onetime American Idol judge is the father of actress Liv Tyler. Born 1948.

Richard Tandy – 69 years old

Ex-Electric Light Orchestra keyboardist. Born 1948.

Diana Ross – 73 years old

The Supremes were the most successful American recording act of the ’60s. Starting with “Where Did Our Love Go,” the Detroit trio’s 12 number-one hits trail only The Beatles for the decade and led to their 1989 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After receiving top billing in the group, Ross left it in 1970, making movies (her portrayal of Billie Holiday in Lady Sings the Blues got her a Best Actress Oscar nomination) and hit singles, including “Love Hangover.” “Upside Down” and (with Lionel Richie) “Endless Love.” Born 1944.