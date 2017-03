Luckily these two guys who pulled off this stunt didn’t get hit by a car. But what’s really the funny part of this stunt are the 911 calls made that you’ll hear. The ¬†emergency operators thought it was a joke. Another is the TV reporter who thought he’d scold these two about the dangers of eating pancakes in the middle of a street, good luck with that.

Thanks to WFLA-TV in Tampa for the story HERE.

