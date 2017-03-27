“Cash Cab” Returns To TV Without Ben Bailey

The game show that took place inside a cab on the streets of NYC is returning to tv. I was a huge fan of the show and watched it all the time, hoping that one day I would get picked up by the “Cash Cab” if I ever went to New York City. Little did I know that the contestants were not just randomly picked up, that part of the show was apparently staged. You also didn’t get the cash right then and there, apparently they mailed you your check.

