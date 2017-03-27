TRIVIA

Today’s Question: During U2‘s Zoo-TV concert in Detroit 25 years ago today (March 27th, 1992), Bono noticed an ad for pizza on the onstage TV monitors and phoned in an order for 10,000 pepperoni pies for the audience, although only about 100 were actually delivered.

According to U2, what was the stage set-up for the Zoo-TV tour designed to instill in audiences? a) “Unadulterated bliss”

b) “Total immersion”

c) “Sensory overload”

d) “Fear and loathing”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2003-The Rolling Stones announce that they’ve cancelled their upcoming shows in Singapore –scheduled to take place the next two nights — due to concern over the recent SARS outbreak in Southeast Asia.

1995-Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice win the Oscar for Best Original Song From a Motion Picture for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King. Elton performs the song live on the Academy Awards telecast.

1992-During a Zoo-TV concert in Detroit, U2 singer Bono notices an ad for pizza on the onstage TV monitors. He phones in an order for 10-thousand pepperoni pies for the audience, but only about 100 are actually delivered.

1987-U2 cause a ruckus in Los Angeles when they shoot a performance video for “Where the Streets Have No Name” on the roof of an office building.

1986-Sammy Hagar does his first show as lead singer of Van Halen, in Shreveport, Lousiana.