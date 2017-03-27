CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: The Happy Together Tour

THE HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR ANNOUNCES LINEUP

FOR THE 8th ANNUAL TOUR

AUGUST 13 | JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY AT 10 AM

OFFERING 53 BILLBOARD TOP 40 SOLID GOLD HITS IN

ONE GREAT CONCERT EVENT!

STARRING:

THE TURTLES FEATURING FLO & EDDIE

THE ASSOCIATION

CHUCK NEGRON Formerly of Three Dog Night

THE BOX TOPS

THE COWSILLS

THE ARCHIES starring Ron Dante

Get ready for next summer, when music fans celebrate the best music of the sixties and seventies! The Happy Together Tour returns to town featuring the biggest hits of the era. This year the tour will include six headline artists with fifty-three Billboard hits amongst them. The acclaimed yearly summer tour that is going into its 8th consecutive year, delivers the best music of that time, alongside first-class Multimedia production. Fans are offered the unique opportunity to relive that legendary time in culture and music.

The incomparable lineup includes hosts, The Turtles Featuring Flo & Eddie, The Association, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and The Archies starring Ron Dante.

The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie are the signature headliners of the Happy Together tour and act as your musical hosts with their crazy antics, satire and boatload of hits. Led by vocalists Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman, known as Flo & Eddie. The Turtles have sold over 40 million records worldwide. Their hits include: “Happy Together,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “Elenore,” “It Ain’t Me Babe” and “You Showed Me.”

The Association is one of the most popular and successful bands to have come out of the sixties. They have sold millions of records, and have seven Grammy Award nominations. They are best known from their number one hits, “Windy”, “Cherish” and “Never My Love.”

Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, brings his rock star energy to the stage every night. He performs the group’s biggest hits including: “Joy To The World,” “Mama Told Me Not To Come,” “Shambala,” “One” and “Easy To Be Hard.”

The Box Tops from Memphis, Tennessee, are the newest addition to the Happy Together lineup. The Box Tops recorded a string of Top 40 hits including the worldwide #1 smash song, “The Letter,” and others including “Cry Like A Baby,” “Soul Deep,” “Neon Rainbow” and more. During the 2017 HT Tour, the The Box Tops will be celebrating their 50th anniversary, and the 50th anniversary of “The Letter.”

The Cowsills have been dazzling crowds the last two years on the Happy Together tour with their effervescent brand of contagious pop magic. Bob, Paul and Susan Cowsill are a family singing group and the original inspiration for television’s, The Partridge Family. Best known for songs “The Rain, The Park and Other Things,” “Hair,” “Indian Lake” and “Love American Style.” The Cowsills appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show and The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Rounding out the lineup and another newcomer to Happy Together is The Archies Ron Dante. Ron Dante is the lead singer for the group which is best known for the classic #1 hit of 1969, “Sugar, Sugar.” Other well-known songs include “Bang-Shang-A-Lang” and “Jingle Jangle.” Ron Dante had another top 10 hit in the summer of 1969 with “Tracy.”

The Happy Together Tour began in 1984 with mainstays The Turtles. It started up again in 2010 and this is its 8th consecutive year. The passion for the music has withstood the test of time, and The Happy Together Tour brings that magic back to fans, night after night.