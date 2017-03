A 2 city U.S. tour proved too much for Eric Clapton as a bout of severe bronchitis forced him to cancel last weekends shows in Los Angeles. The shows have been rescheduled for September at the Forum.

Full info from Eric

Here’s hoping Eric gets well soon. When you’re only playing 2 cities people will travel to see him, because you never know when it’ll be your last chance to see him. Those people are out a lot of travel dollars.