Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Stevie Ray Vaughan Tin Pan Alley

STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN TIN PAN ALLEY AKA ROUGHEST PLACE IN TOWN
For so many reasons this is one of my favorite SRV songs. It’s long enough to let you drift away during it but dynamic enough to thoroughly enjoy. Like most of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s song the guitar speaks to you like a secondary set of lyrics begging you to listen with a deeper intent.
Went down to Tin Pan Alley
See what was going on
Things was too hot down there
Couldn’t stay very long
Hey hey hey hey, Alley’s the roughest place I’ve ever been
All the people down there
Livin’ for their whisky, wine, and gin
I heard a woman scream
Yeah and I peeped through the door
Some cat was workin’ on Annie with a
Lord with a two-by-four
Hey hey hey hey, Alley’s the roughest place I’ve ever been
All the people down there
Livin’ for their whisky, wine, and gin
I heard a pistol shoot
Yeah and it was a .44
Somebody killed a crap shooter cause he didn’t
Shake, rattle, and roll
Hey hey hey hey, Alley’s the roughest place I’ve ever been
All the people down there
Killin’ for their whisky, wine, and gin
I saw a cop standing
With his hand on his gun
He said “this is a raid, boy
Nobody run”
Hey hey hey hey, Alley’s the roughest place I’ve ever been
Yeah they took me away from Alley
Lord they took me right back to the pen