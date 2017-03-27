Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Stevie Ray Vaughan Tin Pan Alley

STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN TIN PAN ALLEY AKA ROUGHEST PLACE IN TOWN

For so many reasons this is one of my favorite SRV songs. It’s long enough to let you drift away during it but dynamic enough to thoroughly enjoy. Like most of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s song the guitar speaks to you like a secondary set of lyrics begging you to listen with a deeper intent.

Went down to Tin Pan Alley

See what was going on

Things was too hot down there

Couldn’t stay very long

Hey hey hey hey, Alley’s the roughest place I’ve ever been

All the people down there

Livin’ for their whisky, wine, and gin

I heard a woman scream

Yeah and I peeped through the door

Some cat was workin’ on Annie with a

Lord with a two-by-four

Hey hey hey hey, Alley’s the roughest place I’ve ever been

All the people down there

Livin’ for their whisky, wine, and gin

I heard a pistol shoot

Yeah and it was a .44

Somebody killed a crap shooter cause he didn’t

Shake, rattle, and roll

Hey hey hey hey, Alley’s the roughest place I’ve ever been

All the people down there

Killin’ for their whisky, wine, and gin

I saw a cop standing

With his hand on his gun

He said “this is a raid, boy

Nobody run”

Hey hey hey hey, Alley’s the roughest place I’ve ever been

Yeah they took me away from Alley

Lord they took me right back to the pen