The Daily Cut: Genesis “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”

Genesis: “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”

ALBUM: Selling England by the Pound

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Steve Hackett, Mike Rutherford

The group’s first song to chart at home in Britain, where it peaked at number-21. It didn’t here.

Although “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)” was the first Genesis single to chart in Britain, it wasn’t a big hit there. In America, it got rock radio airplay then, and has continued to. Hit or not, keyboardist Tony Banks feels its one of the hallmarks of the band’s Peter Gabriel era. “At that point, you could afford to be a hit album group without having a hit single, so I wasn’t too involved as to whether it was a hit or not. It just happened to be short enough to play as a single. I like it a lot because it’s still got all Genesis sort of quirkiness to it. That was an unusual sounding song. I think it’s got one of the best choruses he ever wrote, so I like it very much.”

Tony Banks celebrates his 67th birthday today (March 27th).