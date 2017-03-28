And They’re Off !

Being a horse racing fan, the Kentucky Derby is roughly six weeks away. This Saturday is loaded with Derby prep races so horses can round up qualifying points to advance to the race on May 6th. Perhaps these ponies who broke free here in Northern California, wanted to gallop on over to Louisville in order to make the race.

Thanks to KNTV, NBC San Francisco who have the story and video HERE.

Have a great day.

http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Horses-Cause-Delay-on-Bay-Area-Freeway-417198553.html