Browns Re-Sign DL Jamie Meder

The Browns have re-signed hometown defensive lineman Jamie Meder the team announced Tuesday.

The Valley Forge high school and Ashland University product was an exclusive-rights free agent, meaning the Browns were the only team permitted to sign him after extending a minimum qualifying offer earlier this offseason.

Meder, who is affectionately nicknamed ‘the pierogi prince of Parma’ by left tackle Joe Thomas, saved the Browns from a winless season on Christmas eve when he blocked a Chargers field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter to help preserve a 20-17 win.

The play earned him AFC Special Teams Player of Week honors.

Meder has appeared in 33 games with 15 starts since joining the Browns in 2014. Last season Meder appeared in all 16 games with 15 starts where he totaled 48 tackles, 1 sack and 1 pass defensed.