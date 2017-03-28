TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Van Morrison recorded “Brown Eyed Girl” in New York 50 years ago today (March 28th, 1967).

What is the title of the album that “Brown Eyed Girl” first appeared on? a) Astral Weeks

b) Moondance

c) T.B. Sheets

d) Blowin’ Your Mind

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Bluegrass banjo great Earl Scruggs dies at 88. The North Carolina native worked for many years in a duo with guitarist Lester Flatt that was best known for recording the Beverly Hillbillies theme.

2010-Rush is inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in Toronto.

2005-Queen start their first tour with former Free and Bad Company vocalist Paul Rodgers in London.

1996-Singer-drummer Phil Collins announces that he is leaving Genesis to concentrate on his solo career.

1994-Two thousand Pearl Jam fans without tickets push through fences to get into the band’s show in Miami, Florida, causing riot police to move in. There are five injuries and four arrests.

1991-A funeral is held in England for Eric Clapton‘s young son Conor, who fell to his death from a New York City high rise apartment window. Phil Collins and George Harrison are among those attending the service.

1973-The Doobie Brothers release “Long Train Running,” the first single off their third album, The Captain and Me. It will become their first Top Ten, peaking at number-8

1969-In London, Ringo Starr says The Beatles will make no further public appearances. John Lennon contradicts him, saying the band will make several during the year. (Ringo was right.)

1967-Van Morrison records “Brown Eyed Girl” at A&R Studios in New York with American producer Bert Berns. Take-22 will be used for the single that becomes the Irish rocker’s U.S. breakthrough.