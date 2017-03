Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones had the pleasure to learn from the best, Chuck Berry. As he told the Los Angeles Times, he never stopped learning from him. He also recounts for the umpteenth time how holding a Chuck Berry record at a train station in England started a conversation that would lead to The Rolling Stones.

Full interview from the L.A. Times

The picture of Keith and Chuck in the article is more than awesome, it’s kind of road map of the first two eras of rock n roll.