Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Bob Seger We’ve Got Tonight

“We’ve Got Tonite” is a song written by Bob Seger, from his 1978 album Stranger in Town. It was a hit single for Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, reaching No. 13 on the U.S. pop charts. In the UK, it reached No. 41 in 1979, later making it to No. 22 during a 1995 re-release to promote a Greatest Hits album, while in 1982 a live version from the in-concert album Nine Tonight reached No. 60.
Featured in last week Ray Donovan episode on SHOWtime. Great Bob Seger song pulls at your heart strings.
know it’s late
I know you’re weary
I know your plans don’t include me
Still here we are
Both of us lonely
Longing for shelter from all that we see
Why should we worry
No one will care girl
Look at the stars so far away
We’ve got tonight
Who needs tomorrow
We’ve got tonight babe why don’t you stay
Deep in my soul
I’ve been so lonely
All of my hopes fading away
I’ve longed for love
Like everyone else does
I know I’ll keep searchin’ even after today
So there it is girl
I’ve said it all now
And here we are babe
What do you say
We’ve got tonight
Who needs tomorrow
We’ve got tonight babe why don’t you stay
I know it’s late I know you’re weary
Ohhhh I know your plans don’t include me
Still here we are
Both of us lonely, both of us lonely
We’ve got tonight
Who needs tomorrow
Let’s make it last
Let’s find a way
Turn out the light come take my hand now
We’ve got tonight why don’t you stay
We’ve got tonight
Who needs tomorrow
Let’s make it last
Let’s find a way
Turn out the light come take my hand now
We’ve got tonight why don’t you stay
Ohh we’ve got tonight
Who needs tomorrow
Let’s make it last
Let’s find a way
Turn out the light come take my hand now
We’ve got tonight why don’t you stay
Ohhh ohhhhh why don’t you stay