Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Bob Seger We’ve Got Tonight

Bob Seger We’ve Got Tonight

“We’ve Got Tonite” is a song written by Bob Seger, from his 1978 album Stranger in Town. It was a hit single for Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, reaching No. 13 on the U.S. pop charts. In the UK, it reached No. 41 in 1979, later making it to No. 22 during a 1995 re-release to promote a Greatest Hits album, while in 1982 a live version from the in-concert album Nine Tonight reached No. 60.

Featured in last week Ray Donovan episode on SHOWtime. Great Bob Seger song pulls at your heart strings.

know it’s late

I know you’re weary

I know your plans don’t include me

Still here we are

Both of us lonely

Longing for shelter from all that we see

Why should we worry

No one will care girl

Look at the stars so far away

We’ve got tonight

Who needs tomorrow

We’ve got tonight babe why don’t you stay

Deep in my soul

I’ve been so lonely

All of my hopes fading away

I’ve longed for love

Like everyone else does

I know I’ll keep searchin’ even after today

So there it is girl

I’ve said it all now

And here we are babe

What do you say

We’ve got tonight

Who needs tomorrow

We’ve got tonight babe why don’t you stay

I know it’s late I know you’re weary

Ohhhh I know your plans don’t include me

Still here we are

Both of us lonely, both of us lonely

We’ve got tonight

Who needs tomorrow

Let’s make it last

Let’s find a way

Turn out the light come take my hand now

We’ve got tonight why don’t you stay

We’ve got tonight

Who needs tomorrow

Let’s make it last

Let’s find a way

Turn out the light come take my hand now

We’ve got tonight why don’t you stay

Ohh we’ve got tonight

Who needs tomorrow

Let’s make it last

Let’s find a way

Turn out the light come take my hand now

We’ve got tonight why don’t you stay

Ohhh ohhhhh why don’t you stay