The Daily Cut: Van Morrison “Brown Eyed Girl”

Van Morrison: “Brown Eyed Girl”

ALBUM: Blowin’ Your Mind

YEAR: 1967

WRITER: Van Morrison

Peaked at number-10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Van Morrison’s first solo album, Blowin’ Your Mind, was recorded in a two-day session that began 50 years ago today (Tuesday) at A & R Studios in New York City. Studio engineer Brooks Arthur recalls working on Morrison’s classic cut “Brown Eyed Girl.” “It sounded like a hit the moment they ran it down in the studio. The hook was incredible. Cissy Houston and the Sweet Inspirations and Jeff Barry were part of the background vocals after Van had left. And at the end of his vocals, not only on ‘Brown Eyed Girl,’ but ‘T.B. Sheets’ and the like, he was spent emotionally and physically and needed a couple of minutes of recovery time. He did say something to me back then which I loved, and that is that nobody ever got a better vocal sound on him than I did. So that made me feel good.”

Van Morrison recorded “Brown Eyed Girl” 50 years ago today (March 28th, 1967).