Bob Dylan will Finally Accept His Nobel Prize for Literature

By Robyn Collins

Bob Dylan, after months of apparent disinterest, has decided to accept his Nobel Prize for Literature this weekend (April 1-2) while he is in Sweden to perform a couple of show dates.

In a blog entry from Wednesday (Mar. 29) entitled “Good News About Dylan,” Professor Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy wrote, “The Swedish Academy is very much looking forward to the weekend and will show up at one of the performances.”

She added, “Please note that no Nobel Lecture will be held. The Academy has reason to believe that a taped version will be sent at a later point.”

Danius goes on to explain that, “The setting will be small and intimate, and no media will be present; only Bob Dylan and members of the Academy will attend, all according to Dylan’s wishes.”

In December, the folk rock legend informally accepted the award, submitting a speech that said that he was “honored to be receiving such a prestigious prize” and that for him to “join the names on such a list [of Nobel Prize recipients] is truly beyond words.”

However, for the artist to receive the cash prize of roughly $900,000, he must actually deliver a lecture by June. In 2013, a pre-taped lecture was accepted by Alice Munro.